Thousands Of Chicks Arrive Dead To New England Farmers Amid USPS Turmoil Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:34s - Published 8 minutes ago Thousands Of Chicks Arrive Dead To New England Farmers Amid USPS Turmoil At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in the recent weeks since rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier's operations, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said. Katie Johnston reports. 0

