Golden State Killer sentencing: DeAngelo faces families of murder victims

VICTIMS FAMILY MEMBERS SOMEWAITING MORE THAN 4 DECADES TOBE HEARD.RICHARD AND OR ENTERED AGUILTY PLEA TO CHARGE OFMURDER EVERY BREATH HE TAKESHIS THERE IT'S THE WAY MOST OFTHE FAMILIES FEEL WHO BEENVICTIMIZED BY THE GOLDEN STATEKILLER JOSEPH DE ANGELO BUT ITDOES NOT REPLACE THE ANGUISH.FEAR AN ENORMOUS PAIN CAUSEDBY HIS ACTIONS AND CRIMES.HE LIVED A FULL LIFE THATHE DENIED TO SO MANY THE PAINFOR OUR FAMILY.GOES WELL BEYOND THE WORDS,I'M ABLE TO SHARE WITH YOU,I'M NOT GOING ATTEND.

TOCONVEY LEVEL OF HURT.

FOR OURGREAT SANCHEZ.I'M SPEAKING HERE TODAY.NOT DIRECTLY TO D'ANGELO ORFOR HIS BENEFIT.

I'M HERETODAY.

TO HAVE ON THE RECORD.THE REPERCUSSIONS THAT HISACTIONS HAVE HAD ON MY LIFEDEBBIE DOMINGO MCMULLIN WASAMONG THE MANY FAMILY MEMBERSLEFT BEHIND GIVING THEIRACCOUNT ON HOW DEANGELISBRUTAL CRIMES IMPACTED THEIRLIVES DE ANGELO BRUTALIZED HERMOTHER CHERI DOMINGO ANDSHERRY'S BOYFRIEND GREGSANCHEZ BEFORE MERCILESSLYKILLING THEM IN 1981 DEBBIEWAS JUST 15 AT THE TIME.MOM AND GREG WERE 2REMARKABLE YOUNG VIBRANTPEOPLE WHO WERE DENIED THEOPPORTUNITY TO EVEN BEBREATHING TODAY GET HE WENT ONIN LIFE DESCRIBING YEARS OFHARDSHIP BEFORE GETTING ON ASTRAIGHT PATH LEADING TO APROSPEROUS LIFE.A KEY MOTIVATING FACTOR TOHER ACHIEVING WELLNESS TOHAVE.THE PURSUIT OF JUSTICE FORMY MOM HAS HAS A A MOTIVATINGDRIVING FACTOR IN HOW I LIVEMY LIFE.

THAT'S THAT'S ALLJUST BEEN THIS THISCULMINATION TODAY IS IS APRETTY GREAT DAY I MISS HER SOMUCH AND I KNOW THAT SHE KNOWSTHAT I LOVED HER.AND JUST A D ANGELO ISSCHEDULED TO BE SENTENCED