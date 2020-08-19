SJSD Superintendent, city council discuss Covid-19 plan ahead of upcoming school year

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago

City leader want to consider all options as kids head back to school

The latest numbers show a steady climb in Covid-19 cases in the county.

Council work session focused on places of education.

The st.

Joseph school district's superintendent was brought into the conversation on how to keep virus spread down as school starts.

Kq2's ron johnson joins us now in studio with more from today's meeting.

Thanks jodie, school is set to start for students in the district in about a week in a half on monday the 31st.

It was pushed back a week to give the district time to iron out their final pandemic plans.

Today district superintendent dr. doug van zyl took part in the city's weekly virtual conversation discussing their gameplan for keeping schools safe for students staff and faculty during the covid-19 pandemic.

(sot ) pick them up the superintendent said about 2,000 kids so far are set to start school virtually this upcoming semester.

The district is requiring masks on school property the superintendent says they will tyr to keep kids together throughout the school day.

Next week, missouri western will meet with the city council to discuss their plans for keep student safe on campus.

For now, live in the studio ron johnson kq2 news students