PSG v Bayern Munich: Who will win the Champions League?

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 05:11s
A German Audi against an old Renault?

Watch this hilarious correspondent face-off as Jona and Guillaume preview the Champions League final on Sunday.


Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho adecade ago.

Bayern Munich beat Lyon 3-0 to reach Champions League final

 Bayern Munich defeated Olympique Lyonnais 3-0 to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League 2020 final. Having beaten Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinal, Bayern..
Mandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick's side saw off Lyon.

'This is what you dream about,' says first Canada international to reach Champions League final

 Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies says reaching the Champions League final is "a dream come true."
Liverpool's Wijnaldum a top target for Barca - gossip

 Koeman wants Wijnaldum at Barca, PSG monitoring Man Utd's Dalot, Deeney wants to stay at Watford, plus more.
Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: Bayern breeze through to final showdown with PSG

 Bayern Munich's relentless march through this season's Champions League continues as they brush aside Lyon to book a final showdown with Paris St-Germain.
A huge day for earnings Thursday saw bleak numbers for European corporate titans including Renault, Volkswagen and Airbus. But drugmaker AstraZeneca sounded a more positive note. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One in 2021 after Renault confirmed the double world champion’s signature.Alonso, who turns 39 later this month, has been out of the sport since he appeared to bring down the curtain on his career with McLaren 18 months ago.

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Alexei Navalny: Plane to bring 'poisoned' Russian critic to Germany

 Opposition figure Alexei Navalny is in a coma in a Siberian hospital after falling ill on a plane.
France: Virus cases spike to 4,700 in a day

 Spain, Germany and Italy are also seeing their highest daily case numbers for months.
Greta Thunberg urges Merkel to get out of climate 'comfort zone'

 BERLIN — Swedish activist Greta Thunberg urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel “to be brave enough to think long-term” in a meeting on Thursday where they..
Bayern Munich's relentless march through this season's Champions League continues as they brush aside...
I feel World Cup vibes, says France striker Kylian Mbappe after Paris Saint-Germain win

The 21-year-old French striker helped his side reach the Champions League final for the first time as...
PSG vs. Bayern Munich tale of the tape: Who has edge in Champions League final?

Two titans will battle for the most coveted trophy in club soccer
Hansi Flick is hopeful Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski can finish his excellent season in front of goal with another influential display in the Champions League final against Paris..

Thousands spill into Paris' Champs Elysee Avenue as Paris St Germain book ticket to the Champions League Final.

Thomas Tuchel says PSG "deserved to win" as they booked their first ever trip to a Champions League final.

