Paris police attacked in riots after PSG's defeat in Champions League final

Police were attacked, shops vandalised and dozens arrested in the French capital after Paris Saint Germain's loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

"The savagery of certain delinquents from last night: 16 members of the police forces injured, 12 shops attacked, around 15 cars vandalised," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The Paris police department said 158 people had been arrested for suspected theft or vandalism, with much of the trouble occurring around the Champs Elysees avenue where many fans had gathered for the game.

Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint Germain (PSG) 1-0 in the final in Lisbon.

PSG fans had already been involved in clashes in Paris with the police earlier on Sunday.

Some supporters threw projectiles at police vehicles outside PSG's Parc des Princes stadium and had to be dispersed with tear gas.


