Flares set off in Parc des Princes as 5,000 PSG fans attend to watch Champions League final

Flares were set off in the Parc des Princes as 5,000 PSG fans attended to watch the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

The game was televised at the stadium due to the final being played behind closed doors in Lisbon on August 23.

Passionate fans of the French club set off flares while they watched their team on several giant screens set up.

Police in Paris made 148 arrests as football fans clashed with officers and smashed shop windows.