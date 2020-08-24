Flares set off in Parc des Princes as 5,000 PSG fans attend to watch Champions League final

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:58s - Published
Flares were set off in the Parc des Princes as 5,000 PSG fans attended to watch the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

The game was televised at the stadium due to the final being played behind closed doors in Lisbon on August 23.

Passionate fans of the French club set off flares while they watched their team on several giant screens set up.

Police in Paris made 148 arrests as football fans clashed with officers and smashed shop windows.


Related videos from verified sources

Vehicles on fire, tear gas fired as PSG's Champions League defeat sparks clashes across Paris [Video]

Violent clashes erupted across Paris yesterday (August 23) after the football team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. Footage shows police responding..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:53Published
Clashes, looting erupt in Paris after Champions League defeat [Video]

Clashes and looting erupted in the French capital on Sunday (August 23) after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were beaten in the Champions League final. Footage shows the disappointed football fans taking..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:55Published
PSG fans clash with riot police [Video]

PSG's fans clashed with riot police after their side were beaten by Bayern Munich in the final of the Champions League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:41Published