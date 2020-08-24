Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clashes, looting erupt in Paris after Champions League defeat

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:55s - Published
Clashes, looting erupt in Paris after Champions League defeat

Clashes, looting erupt in Paris after Champions League defeat

Clashes and looting erupted in the French capital on Sunday (August 23) after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were beaten in the Champions League final.

Footage shows the disappointed football fans taking to the streets and setting fire to cars and bins, while others damaged shop fronts.

Further footage shows riot police being deployed near the Champs-Élysées and the Arc De Triomphe.

The anti-social behaviour continued into the early hours of the morning (August 24) after Bayern Munich beat PSG 1-0.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TambovskVolk001

Volk001Tambovsky Clashes, vandalism & looting erupt in Paris after PSG Champions League defeat (VIDEOS) — RT Sport News https://t.co/Go0o54Q4hZ 31 minutes ago

klaagblondy

EvanH ErikM. 🚜🏗🌳 RT @RT_com: Clashes, vandalism & looting erupt in Paris after PSG Champions League defeat (VIDEOS) https://t.co/S4efHjuvAw 1 hour ago

isaiah216

WATCH3R7 Clashes, vandalism & looting erupt in Paris after PSG Champions League defeat (VIDEOS) https://t.co/p5AERd6ghe 4 hours ago

BNN2020

The Bible News Network Clashes, vandalism & looting erupt in Paris after PSG Champions League defeat (VIDEOS) — RT Sport News https://t.co/6UlUq1w7Ii 4 hours ago

DrHawarey

Dr. Mosab Hawarey Why? The French were expecting to win? 😜😜😜 Clashes, vandalism & looting erupt in #Paris after #PSG… https://t.co/8xtJEqKtBc 4 hours ago

MikeArgi

Michael Argiroudis Clashes, vandalism & looting erupt in Paris after PSG Champions League defeat (VIDEOS) — RT Sport News https://t.co/xV4qFxCV7T 5 hours ago