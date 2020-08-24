Clashes, looting erupt in Paris after Champions League defeat

Clashes and looting erupted in the French capital on Sunday (August 23) after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were beaten in the Champions League final.

Footage shows the disappointed football fans taking to the streets and setting fire to cars and bins, while others damaged shop fronts.

Further footage shows riot police being deployed near the Champs-Élysées and the Arc De Triomphe.

The anti-social behaviour continued into the early hours of the morning (August 24) after Bayern Munich beat PSG 1-0.