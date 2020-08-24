Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PSG fans set cars ablaze, vandalise shops after Champions League defeat | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:20s - Published
PSG fans set cars ablaze, vandalise shops after Champions League defeat | Oneindia News

PSG fans set cars ablaze, vandalise shops after Champions League defeat | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi offers to quit as Congress party interim chief, says look for replacement; Rahul Gandhi questions timing of dissent letter, alleges 'collusion' with BJP says reports; Manmohan Singh, AK Antony urge Gandhis to lead Congress; Trump announces plasma treatment for coronavirus, calls it 'breakthrough'; Rhea Chakraborty & family say they have not received CBI summons; PM Modi remembers 'friend' Arun Jaitley on death anniversary; Angry Paris Saint Germain fans clash with police, 148 arrested & other news #CongressPresident #RahulGandhi


You Might Like


Tweets about this

icjtv24

I Connect Journal Paris Saint-Germain fans vandalise shops, set cars ablaze after PSG’s Champions League final defeat, police makes s… https://t.co/SuKjFzg8X2 6 hours ago

Koustab_Halder

Koustab Halder RT @FirstpostSports: Close to 150 people were arrested as Paris Saint-Germain fans set cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and clashed with p… 6 hours ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Close to 150 people were arrested as Paris Saint-Germain fans set cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and clashed wit… https://t.co/ufVZU9QLRK 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Police assess damage caused by PSG fans after their Champions League final defeat [Video]

Police assess damage caused by PSG fans after their Champions League final defeat

Police in Paris assess the damage caused by PSG fans after their Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on August 23. Police in the French capital made 148 arrests after PSG lost 1-0 causing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:01Published
Vehicles on fire, tear gas fired as PSG's Champions League defeat sparks clashes across Paris [Video]

Vehicles on fire, tear gas fired as PSG's Champions League defeat sparks clashes across Paris

Violent clashes erupted across Paris yesterday (August 23) after the football team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. Footage shows police responding..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:53Published
Clashes, looting erupt in Paris after Champions League defeat [Video]

Clashes, looting erupt in Paris after Champions League defeat

Clashes and looting erupted in the French capital on Sunday (August 23) after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were beaten in the Champions League final. Footage shows the disappointed football fans taking..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:55Published