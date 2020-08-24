PSG fans set cars ablaze, vandalise shops after Champions League defeat | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:20s - Published 6 minutes ago PSG fans set cars ablaze, vandalise shops after Champions League defeat | Oneindia News Sonia Gandhi offers to quit as Congress party interim chief, says look for replacement; Rahul Gandhi questions timing of dissent letter, alleges 'collusion' with BJP says reports; Manmohan Singh, AK Antony urge Gandhis to lead Congress; Trump announces plasma treatment for coronavirus, calls it 'breakthrough'; Rhea Chakraborty & family say they have not received CBI summons; PM Modi remembers 'friend' Arun Jaitley on death anniversary; Angry Paris Saint Germain fans clash with police, 148 arrested & other news #CongressPresident #RahulGandhi 0

