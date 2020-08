Israel bombs Gaza for 10th straight night

The Israeli Air Force targeted alleged Hamas sites in the city of Khan Yunis in what is now the 10th consecutive day of bombing in Gaza.

Filmed in the early hours of August 21 at 3 am, the footage shows an explosion in the distance as smoke billows.

The Israeli Defence Force fired rockets from an F-16 jet in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israeli settlements.