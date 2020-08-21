One dead as huge fire erupts at Spanish luxury hotel

A fire erupted at the celebrity-favoured Sisu Boutique Hotel in Puerto Banus, Spain on Friday morning (August 21).

Footage recorded by @thegreatadmiral shows billowing smoke and huge flames.

Day shots filmed by @PhilipRawlings4 show firefighters battling the blaze and emergency crews at the scene.

According to local media, one person has died and at least ten people have been taken to hospital.

Guests have been pictured climbing down the outside of the building in order to escape.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.