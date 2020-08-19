Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear Over Political Attire Policy

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear Over Political Attire Policy

Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear Over Political Attire Policy

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to urge Americans to boycott the company.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US 'season of darkness'

 WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move an America..
WorldNews
US election polls: Trump trails Biden by seven points [Video]

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by seven points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Analysis: Obama, Trump brawl breaks with history

 In remarks remarkable for their dismissiveness of a U.S. president by his predecessor, former president Barack Obama took aim at Donald Trump. (August..
USATODAY.com
Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges [Video]

Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump urges Goodyear tire boycott after company bars political attire

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co...
Japan Today - Published


Tweets about this

BooMama52

Deborah Elliott RT @realTuckFrumper: Goodyear Workers Rally In Akron After Trump Calls For Boycott https://t.co/RFJirvyE8i 2 minutes ago

Kara3022

Kara3022 @PatUnleashed @KeithMalinak @TVsRob_Official @JeffyJFR #PutThatInYourPipe #FrivolousFriday Well, Well, Well..That d… https://t.co/qmMPGk1unN 2 minutes ago

cathy1854

Cathy C ‘It ain’t gonna happen, Donald Trump’: Goodyear workers rally in Akron after Trump calls for boycott #SmartNews https://t.co/tbgkIxrm7s 2 minutes ago

zaphodsbud

Ford Prefect RT @RetiredMaybe: Goodyear Workers Rally In Akron After Trump Calls For Boycott https://t.co/O46Y6XMsfs 4 minutes ago

JoeKing3333

JoeKing ‘It ain’t gonna happen, Donald Trump’: Goodyear workers rally in Akron after Trump calls for boycott https://t.co/EzavZDduwU 5 minutes ago

Stweeting1

Momto2❤️ RT @wontchathink: @TheDemCoalition @goodyear Goodyear asks of it's employees to "refrain from workplace expressions in support of political… 5 minutes ago

Nick_Clamorgan

Nicolas Clamorgan 🇺🇸 RT @AACdotCom: The 2 laws of the Universe: Get woke; go broke. And, you can't stump the Trump. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/YKw1SX55VR 6 minutes ago

RetiredMaybe

Trump'sPissingMeOff 🌊😘👠🦸‍♀️.❣️TriggeringMagats Goodyear Workers Rally In Akron After Trump Calls For Boycott https://t.co/O46Y6XMsfs 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch Goodyear tire workers rally after Trump's call for boycott of Akron company [Video]

Watch Goodyear tire workers rally after Trump's call for boycott of Akron company

United Steelworkers Local 2 hosted a rally in response to President Donald Trump calling on the public to boycott Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, one of Akron’s largest employers.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:55Published
Trump Admin Flip-Flops On COVID-19 Data Reporting Policy [Video]

Trump Admin Flip-Flops On COVID-19 Data Reporting Policy

The Trump administration is doing an about-face on its insistence that hospitals report new COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health and Human Services. Gizmodo reports hospitals will once again be..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Politicians and workers rally in support of Goodyear [Video]

Politicians and workers rally in support of Goodyear

Ohio politicians and workers held a rally Thursday (8/20) in support of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company following President Donald Trump's calls to boycott the Akron-based manufacturer.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published