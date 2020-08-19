Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear Over Political Attire Policy

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to urge Americans to boycott the company.

In remarks remarkable for their dismissiveness of a U.S. president by his predecessor, former president Barack Obama took aim at Donald Trump. (August..

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by seven points A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move an America..

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co...

Nicolas Clamorgan 🇺🇸 RT @AACdotCom : The 2 laws of the Universe: Get woke; go broke. And, you can't stump the Trump. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/YKw1SX55VR 6 minutes ago

Momto2❤️ RT @wontchathink : @TheDemCoalition @goodyear Goodyear asks of it's employees to "refrain from workplace expressions in support of political… 5 minutes ago

Cathy C ‘It ain’t gonna happen, Donald Trump’: Goodyear workers rally in Akron after Trump calls for boycott #SmartNews https://t.co/tbgkIxrm7s 2 minutes ago