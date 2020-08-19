Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear Over Political Attire Policy
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to urge Americans to boycott the company.
Watch Goodyear tire workers rally after Trump's call for boycott of Akron companyUnited Steelworkers Local 2 hosted a rally in response to President Donald Trump calling on the public to boycott Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, one of Akron’s largest employers.
Politicians and workers rally in support of GoodyearOhio politicians and workers held a rally Thursday (8/20) in support of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company following President Donald Trump's calls to boycott the Akron-based manufacturer.