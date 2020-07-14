Netflix Launches Worldwide Test of ‘Shuffle Play’ Option

Bobby Deol interview: Class of 83 reflects on slump, focusses on resurgence



Based on true events, Netflix and Red Chillies' Class of '83 is the gritty story of a policeman failed by the system. Will Vijay Singh (Bobby Deol) be able to fulfil his purpose or will the fire he ignites burn his own house down? Watch our interview with Bobby Deol, who takes us through his journey in the films, from being a 90s heartthrob, to witnessing a slump, and now staging a comeback.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:59 Published on January 1, 1970