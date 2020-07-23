Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal beforethe deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wastingvaluable time”.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal 'seems unlikely' says Michel Barnier

 The bloc's negotiator says talks are "going backwards" as the UK says "little progress" has been made.
BBC News

Brexit trade talks actually 'going backwards', warns EU's Michel Barnier

 Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU are actually "going backwards" as negotiators "waste valuable time", Brussels' chief negotiator has said. A visibly..
WorldNews

Brexit trade talks actually 'going backwards', warns EU's Michel Barnier

 Chief negotiator says deal is still unlikely
Independent
Latest round of Brexit negotiations come to an end [Video]

Latest round of Brexit negotiations come to an end

Michel Barnier and David Frost meet for breakfast on Friday morning as the latest round of UK-EU talks come to an end. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:14Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Irish agriculture minister resigns after attending golf event [Video]

Irish agriculture minister resigns after attending golf event

Irish Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary has resigned after attending a golfsociety event indoors with 80 other people. A number of other politicians alsoattended the event, including Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer and IndependentTD Noel Grealish. Other guests included EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and formerattorney general Seamus Woulfe.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 132 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 132 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal 'seems unlikely' says Michel Barnier

The bloc's negotiator says talks are "going backwards" as the UK says "little progress" has been...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

ID19561029

Jean-Yves RT @BBCPolitics: Post-Brexit trade deal between UK and the EU "seems unlikely" at this stage, warns EU Michel Barnier said he was "concern… 2 minutes ago

conf1demus

Confidemus RT @BBCScotlandNews: Brexit trade deal 'seems unlikely', says Michel Barnier https://t.co/HFKQu9xbFc 7 minutes ago

Arden_Forester

Arden_Forester Brexit: UK-EU trade deal 'seems unlikely' says Michel Barnier. Two different ways of thinking about things. Napoleo… https://t.co/03AbRZEM1Q 11 minutes ago

BlewettSam

Sam Blewett Post-Brexit trade talks with the EU are approaching deadlock, with a UK official saying negotiations are 'frozen' b… https://t.co/iPY05q8trg 17 minutes ago

DavidPedder5

David Pedder RT @StandUp4Brexit: “Boris Johnson’s chief negotiator has tabled a new post-Brexit free-trade agreement in a bid to break the deadlock with… 17 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

EU negotiator 'disappointed' by Brexit talks [Video]

EU negotiator 'disappointed' by Brexit talks

EU negotiator Michel Barnier says he is 'disappointed' after little progress was made in trade deal talks with the UK this week.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:08Published
Barnier believes Brexit trade deal 'unlikely' [Video]

Barnier believes Brexit trade deal 'unlikely'

The EU's chief negotiator says the UK's position on a number of issues means a deal is "unlikely" before the end of the year.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:00Published
Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier [Video]

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier

“By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes a trade agreement - at this point - unlikely,” Michel Barnier..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:28Published