Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Brexit: UK-EU trade deal 'seems unlikely' says Michel Barnier The bloc's negotiator says talks are "going backwards" as the UK says "little progress" has been...

BBC News - Published 2 hours ago







Tweets about this Jean-Yves RT @BBCPolitics: Post-Brexit trade deal between UK and the EU "seems unlikely" at this stage, warns EU Michel Barnier said he was "concern… 2 minutes ago Confidemus RT @BBCScotlandNews: Brexit trade deal 'seems unlikely', says Michel Barnier https://t.co/HFKQu9xbFc 7 minutes ago Arden_Forester Brexit: UK-EU trade deal 'seems unlikely' says Michel Barnier. Two different ways of thinking about things. Napoleo… https://t.co/03AbRZEM1Q 11 minutes ago Sam Blewett Post-Brexit trade talks with the EU are approaching deadlock, with a UK official saying negotiations are 'frozen' b… https://t.co/iPY05q8trg 17 minutes ago David Pedder RT @StandUp4Brexit: “Boris Johnson’s chief negotiator has tabled a new post-Brexit free-trade agreement in a bid to break the deadlock with… 17 minutes ago