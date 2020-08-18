Global  
 

Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon

Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon

President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he was pardoning Anthony.

She was charged for illegally voting in 1872.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

California wildfires: Trump declares major disaster

 One fire tearing through the state is the third largest California has ever seen.
BBC News
House passes bill to support Post Office [Video]

House passes bill to support Post Office

[NFA] The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Saturday to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the presidential election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:18Published

'Donald is cruel': Trump's sister Maryanne recorded slamming the President

 Donald Trump's sister said her brother has "no principles", "you can't trust him" and he has been "lying" throughout his presidency, according to secret audio..
New Zealand Herald

Republicans Rush to Finalize Convention (‘Apprentice’ Producers Are Helping)

 The party is promising a more traditional in-person spectacle with President Trump speaking every night. Coming into this weekend, producers at the major TV..
NYTimes.com

TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban

 President Donald Trump ordered Americans to stop doing business with the popular Chinese video app.
BBC News

‘Objection!’: Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon of the Suffragist

‘Objection!’: Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon of the Suffragist The Susan B. Anthony Museum and House took to Twitter on Tuesday to speak for the women's rights...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxNPRTMZ.comWorldNews


Donald Trump’s ‘invalidating’ bid to pardon trailblazing lesbian suffragette Susan B Anthony rejected

Donald Trump’s pardon of Susan B Anthony encountered a major snag Tuesday (August 18), when the...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •HNGN


Trump Announces He Will Sign ‘Full and Complete’ Pardon for Women’s Suffrage Icon Susan B. Anthony

Trump Announces He Will Sign ‘Full and Complete’ Pardon for Women’s Suffrage Icon Susan B. Anthony President Trump announced on Tuesday the pardon for Susan B. Anthony, who was convicted of illegally...
Mediaite - Published


Donald Trump To Grant Full Pardon To Susan B. Anthony [Video]

Donald Trump To Grant Full Pardon To Susan B. Anthony

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced he would grant a full, posthumous pardon to Susan B. Anthony.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
President Trump To Pardon Susan B. Anthony [Video]

President Trump To Pardon Susan B. Anthony

Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement, was convicted in a widely publicized trial. It comes as the nation marks 100 years since the 19th amendment was ratified, allowing for women to..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published
Trump to pardon women's rights activist Susan B Anthony [Video]

Trump to pardon women's rights activist Susan B Anthony

Anthony, who died before the 19th amendment was ratified, was convicted of voting illegally in 1872.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:54Published