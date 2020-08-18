Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon

She was charged for illegally voting in 1872.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he was pardoning Anthony.

President Donald Trump ordered Americans to stop doing business with the popular Chinese video app.

The party is promising a more traditional in-person spectacle with President Trump speaking every night. Coming into this weekend, producers at the major TV..

Donald Trump's sister said her brother has "no principles", "you can't trust him" and he has been "lying" throughout his presidency, according to secret audio..

House passes bill to support Post Office [NFA] The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Saturday to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the presidential election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

One fire tearing through the state is the third largest California has ever seen.

