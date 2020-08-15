Global  
 

>> it's our favoritism week.

Our pet of the week is rosy and she comes from dorchester paws, and good to see you.

>> good to see you guys, and enjoying the weather here today.

And rosy is running around a little bit.

>> tell us more about rosy.

>> rosy is about three years old, we think, a terrier mix, and she's really good with kids.

How how old are you?

>> seven.

>> i didn't realize that she was with you.

>> she's good with kids, and with dogs, she may be selective, and she's in our reserve program.

Up for adoption, but you have to reserve herrer and she has spayed, and you pick her up the next day, and she's really good with kids, and a happy dog.

>> going that wind shield.

How is she with animals.

>> we had a dog, and she's curious, but any time we get animals, we encourage meet and greet.

So you don't want to put your animal in a position to get hurt.

>> and pinker bell saw that you had rosy in the car and got very curious about her.

And this one also likes to make friends with dogs.

With rosy, does she have any it dietary needs?

She has lots of energy.

>> she sees a dog outside right now, i want to see what's going o she doesn't have any dietary needs, but when you're switching out dog food an animal from a shelter, we give them food here.

Just a he go diet.

And we put it in the ziet, not in the stomach or anything like that.

>> and regular exercise for rosy would do wonders.

>> exactly.

>> great.

And dor schefter buts, any events coming, anything that you need right now?

>> yes, right now, we're in really dire need, we have these foam splays, mixes that go from dog to dog, and they all broke, so we have none of those right now.

They're $100 apiece, and we have things that we always need on there, food and litter and the foam sprayers are a big deal.

With out those, we have cross-contamination, but they're at the end of the hoses and you wipe them down, so desperate need of those, if you have a way to get those to us, it will show you what we need and send it to us.

>> remind everybody what it is.

>> dorchester.org.

>> and your copilot.

>> kayla.

>> hi, are you ready to take rosy for a walk?

>> yes, ma'am.

>> enthusiastic yes.

And thank you for joining us and we're going to share awful rosy's information.

So hopefully she finds that home quick.




