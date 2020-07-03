Covid: Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr to family of MCD worker who died from virus

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on August 16 visited Hanuman Mandir in Connaught place on his birthday. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal. Kejriwal offered prayers at the temple and took blessing from the lord. The Delhi CM turned 52 today. However, Kejriwal won't be celebrating his birthday this year, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed BJP over MCD schools in Delhi. Sisodia said the BJP government should hand over MCD schools to Delhi government if they are unable to run them. Sisodia’s comment came after reported news of teachers not getting paid and textbooks not getting distributed in the schools. Sisodia visited one of the schools on Tuesday. On Monday, Sisodia wrote a letter to urban development minister Satyender Jain, saying, “I have received complaints that the schools run by municipal corporations, especially North Delhi Municipal Corporation, have not yet distributed textbooks to school children. The allegations against the civic body, if found true, are serious and no one can play with the lives of young children... It is unfortunate that even after a lapse of five full months during the academic year 2020-21, textbooks are yet to be provided to children, which can play havoc with their lives.” Watch the full video for more details.
The row over hate speech on Facebook has turned into an open BJP vs Congress fight. While Facebook has been summed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, BJP MPs, who are members of the panel have lashed out at the chief of the panel Shashi Tharoor and sought his ouster. BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have approached the Speaker saying that Tharoor violated the rules by speaking in the media before consulting members of the panel. They argued that this is a breach of code and hence Tharoor must be sacked as the Chief of the house panel on IT. The whole row broke out after a WSJ story claimed Facebook India excutive Ankhi Das stopped action on pages linked to BJP leaders who were indulging in hate speech on the social media platform. The article named BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh, BJP Delhi leader Kapil Mishra and former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hedge. Watch the full video for all th details on the story.
At least four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Athol Elementary School. Athol Elementary School is in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The school is set to reopen for in-person instruction in mere weeks. A notice about the cases was posted on the school’s Facebook page, reports Neatoday. Parent comments started pouring in, saying it was "scary" and "terrifying". One parent stated "all schools should be shut down throughout the country".
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family of a minor girl allegedly raped and grievously injured. The crime reportedly took place in the national capital's Peeragarhi area on August 4. The girl is admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. After meeting the victim's family, Kejriwal briefed the media about her condition. He said that she is critical, with doctors saying that it would take another 24-48 hours to confirm whether she's out of danger. Kejriwal said that he had spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and hoped that the culprits would be arrested soon. The Delhi Police reports to the Union government's Home ministry, not the state government. Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also met the victim's family. She said that a team would be stationed with the family 24x7 to provide any assistance required. She also said that DCW had issued a notice to Delhi police as no arrests had taken place so far. Watch the full video for more.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 03 met the family of LNJP Hospital's Dr. Aseem Gupta who died due to COVID-19. The CM handed over a compensation amount of Rs 1 crore to his family during..