Covid: Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr to family of MCD worker who died from virus

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of sanitation worker who died due after contracted coronavirus.

The sanitation worker, Raju, contracted the virus while he was on duty amid the coronavirus crisis.

Arvind Kejriwal visited the family of the sanitation worker and handed over the cheque.

The Delhi Chief Minister said, “He (Raju) died while serving the people.

We are proud of all such Covid warriors.” On Wednesday, Kejriwal gave an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of firefighter Amit Balyan, who died in a fire incident in Peeragarhi earlier this year.


