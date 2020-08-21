Global  
 

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: 50,000 Acres Burned, Flames Reach Highway 1

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: 50,000 Acres Burned, Flames Reach Highway 1

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: 50,000 Acres Burned, Flames Reach Highway 1

The CZU Lightning Complex Fires burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains and southern San Mateo County continued to burn out of control Friday, scorching at least 50,000 acres and prompting the evacuations of more than 60,000 people.

Kiet Do reports.

(8/21/20)


