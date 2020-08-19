Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CZU Lightning Complex Fires Claim More Homes in Santa Cruz Mountains

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:59s - Published
CZU Lightning Complex Fires Claim More Homes in Santa Cruz Mountains

CZU Lightning Complex Fires Claim More Homes in Santa Cruz Mountains

Da Lin reports from the evacuated town of Felton with latest on the firefight.

(8-22-20)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CZU Lightning Complex Fire rages in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties

Multiple wildfires are burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. Cal Fire is referring to them...
SFGate - Published

‘Huge, irrecoverable loss’: Fires threaten Santa Cruz County wineries

At least five wineries are in or near the evacuation zones for the CZU Lightning Complex fires...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Shifting Wind Pushes Walbridge Fire Toward North Bay Communities [Video]

Shifting Wind Pushes Walbridge Fire Toward North Bay Communities

Up and down the west side of Highway 101, shifting winds pushed the Walbridge Fire toward Healdsburg and Geyserville and the evacuation areas grew in size. Wilson Walker reports. (8-22-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:42Published
Hundreds of fire personnel continue to battle the CZU Lightning Complex Fire [Video]

Hundreds of fire personnel continue to battle the CZU Lightning Complex Fire

Crews are working long shifts to save as many homes as they can, however, some have been taken by the flames

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 01:43Published
CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: Raw Video As Flames Consume Boulder Creek Homes Early Saturday [Video]

CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: Raw Video As Flames Consume Boulder Creek Homes Early Saturday

Raw Video As Flames Consume Boulder Creek Homes Early Saturday

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:38Published