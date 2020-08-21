|
13-Year-Old Boy Bonds With Biden Over Stutter
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:23s - Published
13-Year-Old Boy Bonds With Biden Over Stutter
13-year-old Brayden Harrington spoke at the virtual Democratic National Convention about bonding with Joe Biden over the fact they both have a stutter.
