13-Year-Old Boy Bonds With Biden Over Stutter Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:23s - Published 6 minutes ago 13-Year-Old Boy Bonds With Biden Over Stutter 13-year-old Brayden Harrington spoke at the virtual Democratic National Convention about bonding with Joe Biden over the fact they both have a stutter. 0

Tweets about this nietzchejou 12 year old bonds with the Biden/Kamala ticket over the love he shares for the for-profit prison racket in America 2 hours ago The Guardian Nigeria The scene-stealer at Thursday's Democratic convention was not a politician or Hollywood A-lister, but a 13-year-old… https://t.co/lUNk8rSm0q 2 hours ago DisNaija Boy bonds with Biden at Democratic convention over their stutters The scene-stealer at Thursday's Democratic conven… https://t.co/xdtCLEN3Lq 4 hours ago PhotoTelegram The scene-stealer at #DemocraticConvention was not a politician or Hollywood A-lister, but a 13-year-old boy… https://t.co/cDmC9DNjTM 5 hours ago Opoyi The scene-stealer at Thursday's #DemConvention was not a politician or Hollywood A-lister, but a 13-year-old boy wh… https://t.co/hzn6UAlSRq 5 hours ago PortalTaxi.net Brayden Harrington bonds with Joe Biden over stutter: Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old… https://t.co/Fk820CW7pK 8 hours ago