Nevada Republicans voice opinions on Joe Biden

CANDIDATE FOR OUR STATE.FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL AND THENEVADA TRUMP CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR- ADAM LAXALT - SAT DOWN WITH13 ACTION NEWS.HE SAYS LAS VEGAS RESIDENTSHAVE ALREADY SEEN WHAT A BIDENRECOVERY LOOKS LIKE AFTER THE2008 RECESSION.AND WHILE THAT TOOK MANYYEARS-- LAXALT SAYS PRESIDENTTRUMP HAS PROVEN HE CAN HELPBOOST OUR ECOMOMY QUICKLY."WHICH PERSON CAN BETTERPOSITION LAS VEGAS TO MAKE OURGREAT COMEBACK, BRING JOBS BACKTO OUR VALLEY.WE ARE SUFFERING GREATLY ANDTHAT CHOICE IS CRYSTAL CLEARTHAT PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS PROVENALREADY"





