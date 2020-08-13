Global  
 

Dow Movers: CSCO, AAPL

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published
In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.

Year to date, Apple registers a 64.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 0.9%.

Cisco Systems is lower by about 12.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 0.8%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.1% on the day.




