Apple wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in southern California – video

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Thousands of residents in southern California were forced to evacuate as a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size.

The 'Apple fire' burned 60sq km of dry brush and timber after two blazes converged on Friday.

Firefighters continue to battle the fire, with dangerously hot weather conditions forecast to carry on.


