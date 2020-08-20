Global  
 

Russia Navalny 'poisoning': German doctors allowed access to the politician

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Russia Navalny 'poisoning': German doctors allowed access to the politician

Traces of industrial chemicals were found on the Russian politician's clothes and fingers, the head doctor says.


Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Alexei Navalny: German doctors say Kremlin critic can be airlifted

 The medics appear to contradict Russian doctors who say the comatose Kremlin critic cannot be moved.
BBC News

Volkswagen’s ID 4 electric SUV enters production in Germany

 Image: VWIDtalk

Volkswagen’s ID 4, the automaker’s first electric SUV, has entered into series production in Saxony, Germany, the company..
The Verge
Heidi Klum claims ex-husband Seal is refusing to let her take kids to Germany [Video]

Heidi Klum claims ex-husband Seal is refusing to let her take kids to Germany

Heidi Klum has filed for an emergency hearing as she claimed her ex-husband Seal is refusing to let her take their four children to Germany.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

ErikaJournal

Erika Angulo Plane chartered by the German NGO Cinema for Peace Foundation to transfer Navalny to Berlin #Navalny… https://t.co/pEscNia8me 8 minutes ago

johnnyboy7169

John Barnes RT @Billbrowder: BREAKING: German rescue plane to land in Omsk within the hour to evacuate Alexey Navalny to Berlin to be treated for sever… 16 minutes ago

profchandIer

ProfChandler #BIDEN/HARRIS 🌍 Save the earth! RT @PassionatObsrvr: German medical team refutes claims Navalny too sick to fly following suspected poisoning https://t.co/FKPLIMOwOm https… 29 minutes ago

PassionatObsrvr

D M German medical team refutes claims Navalny too sick to fly following suspected poisoning https://t.co/FKPLIMOwOm https://t.co/p26I0mXl9R 32 minutes ago

iChinadian

𝕿𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘·王 🍁 German doctors gain access to Putin critic Alexei Navalny following suspected poisoning | CBC News https://t.co/YAhSu06Dz4 #Russia 41 minutes ago

Indedotcom

IndeOnline.com MOSCOW - Doctors at the Siberian hospital where opposition politician Alexei Navalny lies in a coma after suspected… https://t.co/jh0DfiodiK 44 minutes ago

DEEGILES0410

Dee Giles RT @windthin: 1/6 The Alexei Navalny story is taking a strange turn. Doctors are claiming he was not poisoned by is suffering from a metab… 1 hour ago

MariaKChica

Bathroom Ceiling Fresco @McFaul Fact: Navalny is opposed to Authoritarian leadership. German doctors were sent away from the hospital treat… https://t.co/aA2XD2b14G 1 hour ago


No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say [Video]

No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say

Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they havenot found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Russian opposition leader 'fighting for life' after alleged poisoning [Video]

Russian opposition leader 'fighting for life' after alleged poisoning

There's speculation that a prominent Russian opposition politician - Alexei Navalny - has been poisoned, according to his spokeswoman.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:05Published
Kremlin foes who suffer mysterious fates [Video]

Kremlin foes who suffer mysterious fates

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after an apparent poisoning. Megan Revell details previous incidents in which opponents of the Kremlin have..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:55Published