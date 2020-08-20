Global  
 

No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say

No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say

No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say

Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they havenot found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned.


Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian anti-corruption activist

'Poisoned' Navalny too sick to be moved, doctors say

Russian doctors say ‘no trace’ of poison in Navalny, refuse evacuation

 Doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Friday there was no evidence to back claims he was poisoned, as aides accused authorities of..
'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate

Moscow municipal deputy and associate of Alexei Navalny, Konstantin Jankauskas, tells Euronews he refutes the claim that no poison was found in the opposition politician's blood.

Doctors contradict Navalny suspected poisoning

Doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Friday there was no evidence to back claims he was poisoned, as aides accused authorities of..
Alexei Navalny poisoned with tea in Siberia

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, was...
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in intensive care with suspected poisoning, his press...
Dina Panayotova RT @AP_Europe: BREAKING: Russian doctors say they found no indication opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned. https://t.co/WPjDX… 59 seconds ago

nigel waugh RT @itvnews: Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they have not found any indication that the Kremlin critic w… 16 minutes ago

Livemint Russian doctors say no indication Alexei Navalny was poisoned https://t.co/x2gpGF64A8 https://t.co/bubtz1PCYc 20 minutes ago

Sheila Gummer one of the 3.5% Are we expected to believe this 👎🏻 Article: Doctors say Putin critic wasn't poisoned but can't leave Russia for tre… https://t.co/Zk3I95qL14 21 minutes ago

Juergen Wagner RT @BremainInSpain: Awful fishy smell? Doctors say Navalny wasn't poisoned but refuse transfer for treatment.. #Nalvalny https://t.co/3PSj… 26 minutes ago

Karen RT @LBCNews: Russian doctors say they found no indication that opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned. 43 minutes ago

EP Pollaert RT @KTVU: MOSCOW (@AP) -- Russian doctors say they found no indication opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned. 1 hour ago

Griff 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Doctors say Putin critic wasn't poisoned but can't leave Russia for treatment https://t.co/hS9UyqHsSC Sent via @updayUK 1 hour ago


Macron pledges support for Russia's Navalny

International voices weighed in with concern after the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in a coma in a Siberian hospital. Gloria Tso reports.

Russian opposition leader 'fighting for life' after alleged poisoning

There's speculation that a prominent Russian opposition politician - Alexei Navalny - has been poisoned, according to his spokeswoman.

Kremlin foes who suffer mysterious fates

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after an apparent poisoning. Megan Revell details previous incidents in which opponents of the Kremlin have..

