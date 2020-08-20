No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say

Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they havenot found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned.

'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate Moscow municipal deputy and associate of Alexei Navalny, Konstantin Jankauskas, tells Euronews he refutes the claim that no poison was found in the opposition politician's blood.

Doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Friday there was no evidence to back claims he was poisoned, as aides accused authorities of..

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in intensive care with suspected poisoning, his press...

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, was...

Doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Friday there was no evidence to back...

Griff 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Doctors say Putin critic wasn't poisoned but can't leave Russia for treatment https://t.co/hS9UyqHsSC Sent via @updayUK 1 hour ago

EP Pollaert RT @KTVU : MOSCOW ( @AP ) -- Russian doctors say they found no indication opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned. 1 hour ago

Karen RT @LBCNews : Russian doctors say they found no indication that opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned. 43 minutes ago

Sheila Gummer one of the 3.5% Are we expected to believe this 👎🏻 Article: Doctors say Putin critic wasn't poisoned but can't leave Russia for tre… https://t.co/Zk3I95qL14 21 minutes ago

nigel waugh RT @itvnews : Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they have not found any indication that the Kremlin critic w… 16 minutes ago

Dina Panayotova RT @AP_Europe : BREAKING: Russian doctors say they found no indication opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned. https://t.co/WPjDX… 59 seconds ago