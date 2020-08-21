Madison County virtual classes canceled due to outage

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

New information... madison county schools announced its virtual program, schools p-l-p, is up and running again.

The district basically canceled the virtual learning day because of problems with the system this morning.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live after questioning the district about the shut down.

Casey?

Madison county schools called the issue a specific problem with plp and told me the school system had nothing to do with it.

I emailed and called schools plp several times today to find out what caused the system to go down, and i'm still waiting to hear back chrissie cusmie/ parent "i believe that this is going to be difficult enough for everybody already as it is and then you add in all of the system errors and system issues and it makes it that much more stressful.

" parent, chrissie cusmir, called friday morning's shut down concerning.

Chrissie cusmie/ parent "without a doubt there's going to be more technical issues.

When it's something this new and fresh, without a doubt.

There's no way to avoid it."

Schools plp is the virtual program offered by the state--and several district across north alabama use it... including huntsville, madison city, limestone county and marshall county.

Those districts did not report any issues with schools plp friday morning.

No one at madison county schools could explain why it was the only district effected if the problem was with plp.

The district excused student absences because of the problem... but encouraged them to complete assignments despite the temporary shut down.

Cusmir hopes future technical issues get worked out quickly.

Chrissie cusmie/ parent "i do hope they try to get it sorted out if this is how we have to do things because it's going to be stressful enough."

In my email to schools plp i also asked for a list of main issues that could cause a district's program to shut down.

I'll let you know as soon