Huntsville Schools Return

Huntsville city school students will begin returning to in person learning earlier than originally planned.

Waay 31's ashley carter joins us live from the huntsville city schools central office with the district's plan to get students back to the classroom.

Much like madison city and madison county schools...stude nts in huntsville will transition to traditional learning using a staggered schedule starting the week of september 14th.

They district says they worked with city and health officials to find the safest way to return to the classroom.

Pre-k through 8th grade students will begin september 14th high schoolers will return to school the following week on september 21st huntsville city schools superintendent christie finley says the decision to resume in-person classes came after seeing improvements in the public health situation in north alabama.

Christie finley, huntsville city school superintendent " we are able to come back to school because of the community's efforts in safety precautions and social distancing it has lowered the spread of covid-19, but please know as we continue in school we must follow those safety measures so that are students and are staff are safe."

Students enrolled in the huntsville virtual academy will continue working remotely.

Principals will send out additional information to