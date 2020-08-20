School Districts Using Different Online Learning Methods

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 15 minutes ago

Now that all three public school districts in madison county are learning online only - we are hearing several new terms. some of them are experiencing technical glitches.

We are talking about schools p-l-p and schoology waay 31's sydney martin joins us live in huntsville.

She spent the day asking the districts what exactly those programs do and how they impact your child's education.

Both huntsville and madison city school districts are using similiar platforms...they walked me through how each of them work today..

Ed nichols, madison city schools superintendent "schools plp is like a curriculum platform.

It's like a book with your curriculum in it."

The state of alabama purchased schools p-l-p for all districts to use for virtual school this year.

Huntsville city schools told us teachers in it's district are using it as a resource to pull materials.

Both districts have purchased schoology - it's basically like a virtual classroom.

Craig williams, "schoology is the learning management system that's where you go and view your modules.

That's where you kind of walk through the education type the presentation type so to speak."

Williams told me schoology allows teachers to embed resources from schools plp like assignemnts and assesments.

Schoology also gives teachers the ability to upload their own videos and lessons... and has a place for them to add the video conferencing software they want to use for their students.

Madison city schools told me because both schools p-lp and schoology are new...they are giving their teachers options on how they watnt to run their virtual classroom.

Nichols, "they had used access franchise and a couple of other possibilities.

We had used them before and so we were comfortable with them and we didn't want to lose them.

We wanted to make sure we kept them since school plp and schoology was unknown we wanted to hang onto them."

Live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.

So far- madison city schools hasn't had any outages with either platform..

Huntsville city schools was impacted earlier this week by a schoology issue.

The company had