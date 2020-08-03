Global  
 

Scheana Shay was in a throuple with John Mayer and Stacie Adams

Scheana Shay claims she was in a throuple with John Mayer and Stacie Adams, after she introduced them.


Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She Was In a 'Throuple' with John Mayer & This Third Person!

Vanderpump Rules‘ Scheana Shay is claiming she was in a throuple with John Mayer and another woman...
John Mayer in 'Throuple' With Scheana Shay and Stacie Adams After Jennifer Aniston Split

'Vanderpump Rules' star Scheana reveals in a new interview that she was in a three-way relationship...
RendezvousRadio

The Rendezvous Pump Rules may not be airing right now but Scheana Shay is still SURving up the tea! https://t.co/mr1GdbxnxS 22 minutes ago

Randy_Haas

Randy Haas Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Marie Says She Was in a 'Throuple' with John Mayer After He Split with Jennifer Aniston!… https://t.co/lGPEGGEsZl 25 minutes ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Scheana Shay in a THROUPLE with John Mayer and The Hills Alum Stacie Adams https://t.co/V8mC6ulsvE 2 hours ago

andy_plymouth

Andy Plymouth RT @TMZ: OMG! Find Out Who Said They Were In a 'Throuple' with John Mayer! (via @JustJared) https://t.co/YMVBQc5H2n 3 hours ago

TMZ

TMZ OMG! Find Out Who Said They Were In a 'Throuple' with John Mayer! (via @JustJared) https://t.co/YMVBQc5H2n 3 hours ago

InTheFame

InTheFame Scheana Shay Says She Was In ‘Throuple’ With John Mayer After Split With Jennifer Aniston | P.. https://t.co/6JXlttNPep 4 hours ago

Realitytea

Reality Tea RT @Realitytea: New post: Scheana Shay Says She Was In A Throuple With John Mayer And Stacie The Bartender From The Hills After He https://… 6 hours ago

Ebedell20

Eugene Bedell jr. Scheana Shay Says She Had a Sexual “Throuple” With John Mayer https://t.co/IOB61uwfXf 6 hours ago


