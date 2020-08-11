USM vs. South Alabama opens college football season
Although it may not seem like it, college football begins in less than two weeks.
And fans.- - although it may not seem like - it... college football begins - in less than two weeks.
- with both the big ten and the - pac-12 postponing their - football seasons until the- spring... and the s-e-c and a-- c-c deciding to begin their - seasons later in september... - southern miss's season opener - against south alabama at home - on thursday, september 3rd... - will kick off the college - football season for the entire- nation.
- the two teams will be facing of- for the first time in program - history and will be the first o- seven home games slated for - the golden eagles this season.- other games scheduled for labor- day weekend include - central arkansas at university- of alabama- birmingham... stephen f.
Austin- at u-tep, and b-y-u