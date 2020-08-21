Rochester Grizzlies host main camp with social distancing measures

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

The team is looking to add 25 players to the roster.

Season./// for the first time since march, your rochester grizzlies hit the ice.

Not, hockey season is almost here.

Puck drop for the rochester grizzlies season is less than a month and a half away.

The team started main camp today with some returning pieces ?

"*?

"* and some hopefu make the final roster.xx "for athletes and coaches, wearing one of these is the new reality.

On the ice, the rochester grizzlies are back to business as usual hosting main camp."

After the coronavirus deafened a possible playoff run this march ?

"*?

"* the team is exci to be back on the ice.

"we're pumped, we're excited to see the guys that we haven't seen since we scouted them last year."

Head coach chris ratzloff has been a busy man this offseason... "basically on the road for the month of july" now ?

"*?

"*the focus is scouting talent (pop) and filling out the roster.

"hopefully we can determine what type of ceiling they have.

We kind of want to see where there at now and what they might be able to do."

The grizzlies will hold main camp throughout the weekend ?

"*?

"* culminating in an all?

"*star game this sunday.

Things will look different this year ?

"*?*- (pop?) with social distancing measures in place.

Players will have to do most of their dressing outside and will be tested before they enter the building.

"everyday the players are going to have to come in and get screened and temps are taken and obviously they'll be wearing masks except when they're on the ice."

Things may look different off the ice ?

"*?

"* on it, ratzloff said his players are eager to make up for the time they missed.

"they're excited to hopefully finish the business that we started last year.

It was a tough end last year and it would've been neat to see how far that group