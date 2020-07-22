Giant panda gives birth



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Mei Xiang female giant panda Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub



The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC has a new addition. On Friday evening, the giant panda family grew by four paws with the birth of a giant panda cub. The zoo found out that mom Mei Xiang was pregnant about a week ago following an ultrasound. The 22-year-old giant panda mom gave birth to her new baby and according to zoo officials is happy and healthy. A neonatal exam will be performed when keepers are able to retrieve the cub, which may take a few days. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970 A giant panda at the National Zoo is about to give birth. Watch for these signs of labor on the 'panda cam' Mei Xiang, the 22-year-old panda at the National Zoo in Washington is pregnant. A "panda cam" is live to track her as the nation awaits good news.



USATODAY.com 3 days ago National Zoo awaits birth of pandemic panda cub WASHINGTON — Zookeepers at Washington’s National Zoo are on furry black-and-white baby watch after concluding that venerable giant panda matriarch Mei Xiang..

WorldNews 4 days ago