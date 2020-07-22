Global  
 

Giant panda gives birth

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Giant panda Mei Xiang welcomes a new cub at the Smithsonian National Zoo inWashington, US.

Mei Xiang has previously given birth to three surviving cubs.


Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub [Video]

The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC has a new addition. On Friday evening, the giant panda family grew by four paws with the birth of a giant panda cub. The zoo found out that mom Mei Xiang was pregnant about a week ago following an ultrasound. The 22-year-old giant panda mom gave birth to her new baby and according to zoo officials is happy and healthy. A neonatal exam will be performed when keepers are able to retrieve the cub, which may take a few days.

A giant panda at the National Zoo is about to give birth. Watch for these signs of labor on the 'panda cam'

 Mei Xiang, the 22-year-old panda at the National Zoo in Washington is pregnant. A "panda cam" is live to track her as the nation awaits good news.
 
National Zoo awaits birth of pandemic panda cub

 WASHINGTON — Zookeepers at Washington’s National Zoo are on furry black-and-white baby watch after concluding that venerable giant panda matriarch Mei Xiang..
It's A Boy! Smithsonian National Zoo's Giant Panda Gives Birth

"A precious giant panda cub has arrived!" overjoyed officials announced in a tweet Friday afternoon....
National Zoo awaits birth of pandemic panda cub

WASHINGTON (AP) — Zookeepers at Washington’s National Zoo are on furry black-and-white baby watch...
Panda gives birth at Washington zoo

A giant panda gave birth to a wriggling cub at Washington’s National Zoo on Friday, the zoo said in...
