Giant panda gives birth
Giant panda
Mei Xiang welcomes a new cub at the Smithsonian National Zoo inWashington, US.
Mei Xiang has previously given birth to three surviving cubs.
Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC has a new addition. On Friday evening, the giant panda family grew by four paws with the birth of a giant panda cub. The zoo found out that mom Mei Xiang was pregnant about a week ago following an ultrasound. The 22-year-old giant panda mom gave birth to her new baby and according to zoo officials is happy and healthy. A neonatal exam will be performed when keepers are able to retrieve the cub, which may take a few days. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970
