Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub

Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC has a new addition.

On Friday evening, the giant panda family grew by four paws with the birth of a giant panda cub.

The zoo found out that mom Mei Xiang was pregnant about a week ago following an ultrasound.

The 22-year-old giant panda mom gave birth to her new baby and according to zoo officials is happy and healthy.

A neonatal exam will be performed when keepers are able to retrieve the cub, which may take a few days.

The sex of the cub will not be determined until a later date.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Panda-monium: Giant panda at National Zoo gives birth to 'precious' cub

Mei Xiang gave birth to a giant panda cub Friday night, the National Zoo announced. She is "caring...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


National Zoo welcomes giant panda cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo has a new resident with the birth of a giant panda cub on Friday....
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NPRSeattlePI.comNYTimes.com


This is what a pregnant giant panda ultrasound looks like

Mei Xiang, a giant panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in DC, is pregnant once again. Vets...
Mashable - Published


Tweets about this

djpcmp

wonderwoman RT @cnnbrk: Mei Xiang, a giant panda at the Smithsonian National Zoo, gave birth to a cub today, the zoo says https://t.co/mYSIZaNQGq 14 seconds ago

serial_thinker

dissident dreamer RT @cnni: The Smithsonian National Zoo has grown by four paws with the birth of a giant panda cub. The mother, Mei Xiang, is off to a good… 17 seconds ago

s_goding

🍀🌊BidenHarris2020🌊🍀 NPR: Smithsonian National Zoo's Giant Panda Gives Birth. https://t.co/i1HrBAJsb2 via @GoogleNews 44 seconds ago

HRPrendeville

Holly R. Prendeville, Ph.D. RT @NPR: Mei Xiang, the 22-year-old panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, has given birth to a cub. Mama Panda "is caring for her newbo… 2 minutes ago

hutchinsonk95

Katelyn Hutchinson RT @thehill: ADORABLE: Giant Panda Mei Xiang gives birth at the Smithsonian National Zoo. https://t.co/SY8jWQnZxF 2 minutes ago

GregDeGug

Greg DeGuglielmo RT @nytimes: After days of speculation and anticipation, a giant panda at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington gave birth to a cub on… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Zoo animals show off their newborn babies in Thailand [Video]

Zoo animals show off their newborn babies in Thailand

Mother animals show off their babies to park visitors in Thailand. Guests and zookepers were amazed when the five animals that just gave birth at the Khon Kaen Zoo in the northeast of the country..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:06Published
Panda Breastfeeds Large Cub [Video]

Panda Breastfeeds Large Cub

Occurred on September 7, 2017 / Zoo Negara, Ampang, Malaysia Info from Licensor: "Adorable panda breastfeeding to a big male panda"

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:59Published
Rare red panda cub born at Berlin zoo [Video]

Rare red panda cub born at Berlin zoo

Berlin's Tierpark Zoo just announced the birth of an adorable red panda

Credit: In The Know Good News     Duration: 00:42Published