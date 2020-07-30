Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC has a new addition.

On Friday evening, the giant panda family grew by four paws with the birth of a giant panda cub.

The zoo found out that mom Mei Xiang was pregnant about a week ago following an ultrasound.

The 22-year-old giant panda mom gave birth to her new baby and according to zoo officials is happy and healthy.

A neonatal exam will be performed when keepers are able to retrieve the cub, which may take a few days.

The sex of the cub will not be determined until a later date.