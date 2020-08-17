Sevilla fans go wild as they celebrate their side's 3-2 victory over Inter MIlan in the Europa League final.

Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel Sevilla players and fans continue the celebration on arrival at the team hotel in Duesseldorf after winning the Europa League.

Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte apologises to fans and to the club for their3-2 Europa League final loss against Sevilla.

Inter Milan will face Sevilla in the final of this season's Europa League after two goals each for Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez help them to victory over..

Break View Sports [Sports News] Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title https://t.co/npajSCcFqY - More On #BreakViewSports 2 hours ago