Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:48s - Published
Sevilla fans go wild as they celebrate their side's 3-2 victory over Inter MIlan in the Europa League final.


Lukaku double helps Inter thrash Shakhtar to reach Europa final

 Inter Milan will face Sevilla in the final of this season's Europa League after two goals each for Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez help them to victory over..
BBC News

Fortune finally favours Lopetegui with Europa League triumph [Video]

Fortune finally favours Lopetegui with Europa League triumph

Sevilla clinch sixth Europa League title with a roller-coaster 3-2 win over Inter Milan.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:13Published
Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss [Video]

Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte apologises to fans and to the club for their3-2 Europa League final loss against Sevilla.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel [Video]

Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel

Sevilla players and fans continue the celebration on arrival at the team hotel in Duesseldorf after winning the Europa League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:24Published

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan [Video]

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan

Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory [Video]

Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory

Sevilla carve out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:30Published
Solksjaer sees work to be done [Video]

Solksjaer sees work to be done

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlighted the need to improve after wastefulness andlax defending helped end Manchester United’s Europa League dreams in a thirdsemi-final defeat of the season. A night that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published