Overtime Player of the Week, Aug. 22

Season with a brand new award to give out!

Player of the week goes to the most dynamic player our cameras see each week.

This week, the award goes to... red bank's new quarterback joseph blackmon.

Friday was the first time blackmon had ever started as quarterback for red bank, but it didn't seem that way.

Two touchdowns, one in the air, one on the gruond.

Plus this 40 yard run to set up a touchdown.

Looks like he learned a thing or two from last year's q-b madox wilkey.

Blackmon putting his own flavor on the lion offense already




