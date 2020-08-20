Global  
 

Uber Exec Charged With Covering Up Hack

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Uber Exec Charged With Covering Up Hack

Uber Exec Charged With Covering Up Hack

Joseph Sullivan, the former chief of Uber’s security, was charged this week in connection with an alleged cover-up of a massive 2016 hack.

The hack exposed the personal information of some 57 million Uber users.

The federal government said Sullivan tried his hardest to sweep the breech under the rug.

The criminal complaint filed this week in the Northern California’s District Court.

Sullivan told his security staff to keep details about the hack “tightly controlled.


