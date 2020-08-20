Global  
 

Top 10 Secret Celebrity Cameos in Video Games

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:45s - Published
Did you recognize these famous faces and voices in your favorite video games?

For this list, we’re only looking at subtle and obscure cameos you may have missed while playing these games.

Our countdown includes Ricky Gervais & Katt Williams in “Grand Theft Auto IV” (2008), #5: Michael Jackson in “Space Channel 5” series (1999-), Conan O’Brien & Andy Richter in “Halo 4” (2012) and more!




