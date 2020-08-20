Top 10 Video Game Moments That Changed Everything
It's always great when a game throws you a curve ball!
For this list, we’ll be looking at specific moments in video games that transformed the way they were played.
Our countdown includes Getting Neon & Concrete Powers “Infamous: Second Son” (2014), The Inverted Castle “Castlevania: Symphony of the Night” (1997), Raiden Arrives “Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty” (2001), Mr. X Arrives “Resident Evil 2” Remake (2019) and more!