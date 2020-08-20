Top 10 Video Game Moments That Changed Everything Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:36s - Published on August 20, 2020 Top 10 Video Game Moments That Changed Everything It's always great when a game throws you a curve ball! For this list, we’ll be looking at specific moments in video games that transformed the way they were played. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend It's always great when a game throws you a curve ball! For this list, we’ll be looking at specific moments in video games that transformed the way they were played. Our countdown includes Getting Neon & Concrete Powers “Infamous: Second Son” (2014), The Inverted Castle “Castlevania: Symphony of the Night” (1997), Raiden Arrives “Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty” (2001), Mr. X Arrives “Resident Evil 2” Remake (2019) and more!







You Might Like



Tweets about this USF Rugby Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the #SeasonRecap in which we will be sharing a few moments of glory from your favo… https://t.co/zWLPM0aCeT 2 hours ago Josh Porter Building Steam was on repeat like no tomorrow. Also the track played during one of my all-time favourite video gam… https://t.co/EXsUb9gLXf 3 hours ago Mezmo👌🏾 RT @betterthanPep: One of my proudest moments, Italy -Argentina such a SHIT game, I was the one that started this dead Mexican wave (shit… 9 hours ago L. Brothers I noticed this last night and this video confirms it. One of the biggest moments in this game is Denver closing the… https://t.co/0dhkeyhdcA 10 hours ago Swarley One of my proudest moments, Italy -Argentina such a SHIT game, I was the one that started this dead Mexican wave (… https://t.co/vlBLvSdWoe 13 hours ago wordship9 RT @Yooy39: Funny Fall Guy Moments Compilation! Winning is fun and all but the best part is the random crazy bits that make the game excit… 17 hours ago LemonRazzBear 👑 Funny Fall Guy Moments Compilation! Winning is fun and all but the best part is the random crazy bits that make th… https://t.co/ptXw5x2b79 18 hours ago Rin (Radiant Despair) Sometimes there are moments where I want to animate something (like my own take on a video game opening) but then I… https://t.co/C5U9eIoUhM 20 hours ago