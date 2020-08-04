Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins.

It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr Waked!

Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date: October 2, 2020 Are you excited for Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot?

