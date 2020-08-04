Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer 2

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer 2

Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins.

It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr Waked!

Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date: October 2, 2020 Are you excited for Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!


You Might Like


Tweets about this

purpletintmuse

만다⁷ #𝗗𝗬𝗡𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗘💥 RT @KirstenAcuna: Here's the new #WW84 trailer that just debuted at #DCFanDome with plenty of new shots of Kristen Wiig as Cheetah. https:/… 16 seconds ago

satrian

satrian RT @EW: Gal Gadot faces off with Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in new 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer https://t.co/gLFyHqBKfa 23 seconds ago

EW

Entertainment Weekly Gal Gadot faces off with Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in new 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer https://t.co/gLFyHqBKfa 40 seconds ago

KirstenAcuna

Kirsten Here's the new #WW84 trailer that just debuted at #DCFanDome with plenty of new shots of Kristen Wiig as Cheetah.… https://t.co/YnJVEXMIGl 2 minutes ago

Rogue_Justin85

[email protected] RT @CBR: LIVE: #WonderWoman1984 Kicks Off DC FanDome With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine & More https://t.co/xToI8mdR3q https://t.co/6MHeozIuwv 3 minutes ago

ray_likethefish

Nick Ray The Wonder Woman 1984 trailer is quality. I can't wait to spend more time with those characters. Gal Gadot is as pe… https://t.co/EEEtZTCdrC 4 minutes ago

TheBookofGinko

Ginko, The First-Class Singularity. RT @DCU_Direct: The #WonderWoman1984 live panel has begun at #DCFanDome! Keep up to date with all of the new reveals: https://t.co/PiybYk3… 9 minutes ago

bimos_ga

Gabriel Bimos🤟🏼 I am very happy with #DCFanDome What does Gal Gadot find most special about Wonder Woman? 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer [Video]

Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the mystery thriller movie Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh. It stars Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:51Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer

A new teaser for the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984" has been released. In it, we see Kristen Wiig transform from archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva into the villain, Cheetah. CNN reports that the new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Patty Jenkins wants to conclude Wonder Woman work with third film [Video]

Patty Jenkins wants to conclude Wonder Woman work with third film

Director Patty Jenkins will "probably" step away from the Wonder Woman film franchise after turning the superhero series into a trilogy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published