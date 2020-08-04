'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer

A new teaser for the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984" has been released.

In it, we see Kristen Wiig transform from archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva into the villain, Cheetah.

CNN reports that the new installment is the sequel to the 2017 "Wonder Woman" movie which starred Gal Gadot.

In the film, Wonder Woman will face off against Wiig's character, as well as Maxwell Lord played by Pedro Pascal.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

"Wonder Woman 1984" is expected to finally hit theaters in October after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.