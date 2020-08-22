If It's Not One Thing, It's Another: Asteroid Set To Buzz Earth

As if a pandemic, civil unrest, and economic mayhem weren't enough, the world now has one new hassle to deal with.

According to CNN, NASA says there's an asteroid hurtling its way toward planet Earth.

The Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the asteroid's diameter is about 6.5 feet.

NASA says there are three potential impacts, but the asteroid probably won't have a direct impact, let alone bring Armageddon.

The asteroid is set to buzz Earth on November 2nd, just a day before the US presidential election.