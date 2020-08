Local Jeweler's 'Vote' Necklace Soars In Popularity Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:40s - Published 9 minutes ago Local Jeweler's 'Vote' Necklace Soars In Popularity A statement piece worn by the former First Lady when she spoke at the Democratic National Convention is attracting a lot of attention, reports Erin Hassanzadeh (2:05).WCCO 4 News At 6 - August 22, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Internet Share Internet Goes Wild For Local Jeweler’s ‘Vote’ Necklace After Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech - CBS Minnesota https://t.co/ihPBnPzUFg 1 hour ago Học Toán Internet Goes Wild For Local Jeweler’s ‘Vote’ Necklace After Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech… https://t.co/vrxfPFE48n 3 hours ago Jennie Burroughs RT @StarTribune: Michelle Obama's "Vote" necklace has meant a sudden burst in sales for Twin Cities jeweler Larissa Loden. https://t.co/y1P… 1 day ago Lynn Ingrid Nelson Local artist makes good creating necklace picked up by Michelle Obama. I love stories like this. More please… https://t.co/vqJA0rbHUi 1 day ago Todd Beach Michelle Obama's "Vote" necklace gives local jeweler Larissa Loden a sales boost https://t.co/g40tdoedB5 2 days ago Hookjaw RT @entertain_mn: Michelle Obama's "Vote" necklace gives local jeweler Larissa Loden a sales boost https://t.co/y9qppH0UKM 2 days ago Star Tribune Michelle Obama's "Vote" necklace has meant a sudden burst in sales for Twin Cities jeweler Larissa Loden. https://t.co/y1Pyu5mmdA 2 days ago Star Tribune Variety Michelle Obama's "Vote" necklace gives local jeweler Larissa Loden a sales boost https://t.co/y9qppH0UKM 2 days ago