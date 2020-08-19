Global  
 

House passes bill to support Post Office

[NFA] The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Saturday to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the presidential election.

PELOSI: “This for us is a joyous occasion, to come together, to vote for the postal service...” At a rare Saturday session called by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the U.S. House of Representatives to provide the cash-strappedPostal Service with 25 billion dollars - after more than three hours of debate.

The bill also blocks policies that have caused widespread concern over mail-in ballots ahead of the November 3 election.

House Democrats call it the “Delivering for America Act.” HIGGINS: “...An act to protect the United States Postal Service from the destructive acts of the president and his postmaster disaster.” Ahead of the vote, Trump took to Twitter calling the bill a 'money wasting hoax.'

With mail-in voting expected to surge this year, President Donald Trump has alarmed Democrats by saying - without evidence - that mail-in ballots are a possible source of election fraud.

TRUMP (JULY 30): "Mail in ballots will lead to the greatest fraud." Pelosi on Saturday blasted Trump for his claims: PELOSI: “Don’t pay any attention to what the president is saying because it is all designed to suppress the vote." Postmaster General Louis DeJoy - a Trump Donor - recently suspended cost-cutting measures that have slowed deliveries.

Democrats on the House floor cried foul: DINGELL: “The actions by the Postmaster General in recent weeks is a sabotaged campaign aimed at manipulating mail service." But Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized the Democrats for introducing the bill: MCCARTHY: “The Postal Service is not incapacitated.

It is still fully capable of delivering the mail.” Postmaster DeJoy told a Senate committee on Friday that USPS would deliver ballots "securely and on time" but said bigger changes could come after the election.

DEJOY (Friday): “We're considering, we're considering dramatic changes to improve the service to the American people, yes.” Pelosi said the bill would support mail delivery even after the election.

But - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that the Senate would "absolutely not pass" the stand-alone bill.




United States House of Representatives

Rep. Richard Neal Defeats Progressive Challenger in Mass. Race

 U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the powerful chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, held off Democratic challenger Alex Morse in Tuesday's..
Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [Video]

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough [Video]

Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough

[NFA] President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday, but Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the sum was not enough to meet the needs of the American people. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Paralyzed US House candidate stands during speech

 U.S. House candidate Madison Cawthorn spoke of the plight of immigrants and refugees during his Republican National Convention speech on Wednesday. Cawthorn, 25,..
Watch: Question time live

 The House of Representatives is live with question time.
Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi defends salon visit, says she was 'set up' [Video]

Pelosi defends salon visit, says she was 'set up'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on criticism Wednesday that she flouted local health regulations by getting her hair done at a San Francisco salon, arguing she was "set up."

Pelosi on salon visit: "It was a setup"

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to criticism over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over..
Nancy Pelosi calls rule-flouting salon visit a 'setup'

 The Democrat says the salon owner owes her an apology after pictures of her rule-flouting visit leaked.
Pelosi's Hair Appointment Violates COVID Restrictions [Video]

Pelosi's Hair Appointment Violates COVID Restrictions

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair styled inside a San Francisco hair salon. CNN reports that this visit was a violation of the city's Covid-19 safety regulations that enraged the salon's owner. The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, was angry that Pelosi had broken the rules requiring such hair treatments to be done outdoors because of the pandemic. Fox News obtained security footage showing the speaker inside eSalon not wearing a mask.

Covid-19 coronavirus: US Democrat Nancy Pelosi gets hair done at a salon, causing outrage

 US politician Nancy Pelosi regularly reminds Americans is to wear face masks and follow health guidelines, but it appears the most powerful elected Democrat has..
Donald Trump

AP Top Stories September 2 P

 Here are the top stories for Tuesday, Sept. 2: Biden says school reopening a national emergency; Trump flexes power of incumbency in North Carolina trip; Prince..
Joni Ernst, in Close Senate Race, Repeats a Debunked Coronavirus Theory

 The Iowa senator’s comments echoed a false claim, spread by President Trump over the weekend, that deaths from Covid-19 have been inflated.
Trump and Biden push different messages in swing-state visits

 On the campaign trail, Biden attacks the president for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic while President Trump accuses Biden of not being tough on..
Trump jabs Biden during V-J Day battleship visit

 President Donald Trump sped through a V-J Day speech, trumpeting American strength and swiping at Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump stood before an iconic..
Five Questions Democrats Anxiously Want Answered

 Are the polls tightening? Aren’t the polls wrong anyway? Why hasn’t Biden been doing more? What if Trump throws the results into chaos? How is the..
Democratic Party (United States)

First congressional loss for a Kennedy in Mass.

 U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III has become the first in his storied political family to lose a run for Congress in Massachusetts. Kennedy fell short in his bid to..
Joe Biden: Coronavirus is 'a national emergency' for schools [Video]

Joe Biden: Coronavirus is 'a national emergency' for schools

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the issue of safely reopeningAmerica's schools is a “national emergency.” Biden says during a campaignevent in Wilmington, Delaware, that President Donald Trump “still doesn't havea real plan” to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

United States Postal Service

‘Not Unlike the Postal Service’: Advocates Want Amtrak to Prioritize Service Over Profit

 Amtrak says it needs more money to avoid slashing service on routes in areas where the rail network is often the only mode of long-distance public..
Postal Service worker: Dismantled mail processing machines is only our latest burden

 The Postal Service gave me a job that serves Americans all over the country. It is something to be proud of. But now it is in danger.
House committee to subpoena Postmaster General DeJoy for withholding documents from Congress

 Democrats want documents related to delays at USPS and in election mail, plus communication between DeJoy and Trump's campaign.
USPS removes thousands of mailboxes each year. In 2020, mail-in ballots make it political.

 USA TODAY Network reporters fanned out to see whether mailboxes had been removed in their communities.
Fact check: Ballot envelopes with prepaid postage are already first-class mail

 Adding a stamp will not get a prepaid mail-in ballot to its destination any faster, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
Louis DeJoy

A House panel plans to subpoena Louis DeJoy over mail delays and his Trump communications.

 The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee said the postmaster general had withheld requested documents, telling her panel his verbal testimony should..
Senator Gary Peters demands more answers from Louis DeJoy

 Lawmakers grilled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy twice last week on changes he's made to the U.S. Postal Service. Senator Gary Peters, the ranking member of the..
RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden [Video]

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports.

Mail

Deceptive robocalls try to frighten Detroit residents about voting by mail.

 The calls suggest that voting-by-mail exposes personal information, a lie, in what officials said was an apparent effort to suppress vote
U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion [Video]

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a $25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency's new leader, an ally of President Donald Trump. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Mitch McConnell

Trump Says Some Really Strange Things. Republicans Say No Comment, Again.

 “If the leader comments, I’ll be sure to pass it along,” said a spokesman for Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader. As of Tuesday..
Senate Republicans look to roll out targeted coronavirus relief bill

 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will "hopefully" introduce a new measure next week.
'This guy is great': How Mitch McConnell became one of Donald Trump's key confidantes

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the face of the Republican party in Congress and embodies President Donald Trump's legislative wing-man.
