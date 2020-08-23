Global  
 

Chaos as London's famous Tower Bridge gets stuck

This is the moment London's famous Tower Bridge got stuck on Saturday (August 22nd) afternoon causing chaos on the roads leading up to the landmark.

The crossing failed to close after allowing a ship to pass along the River Thames.

"I took this video on a city cruise boat going under Tower Bridge," said the filmer Leanne Jones.

"We followed a sailboat in and then the bridge got stuck," she added.


London's famous Tower Bridge gets stuck in an open position

The bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underneath on the Thames
