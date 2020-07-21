Whitty: Missing school worse than coronavirus for children

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty says missing school is worse than catching coronavirus for children.

Emergency grants for grassroots music venues Grassroots music venues in England have become the first recipients of the government's £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund. The £3.36m emergency grant will be distributed to 135 at-risk venues. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden visited one of the recipients of the fund - The Horn in St Albans - on Thursday. Report by Jonesia.

Harry Maguire leaves court following not guilty plea Manchester United captain Harry Maguire left court on the Greek island of Syros on Saturday morning. The England international pleaded not guilty following his arrest over an incident on the nearby island of Mykonos. Report by Jonesia.

Fans return to non-league football Football fans are allowed to return to stadiums for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday - at Steps 3-6 of the National League System. Clubs are allowed to fill up to 15% of ground capacity and spectators must be socially distanced. Uxbridge FC played a friendly match at home to Hayes & Yeading United on Saturday afternoon. Report by Jonesia.

Photo by Saeed Adyani / Netflix Bill Gates believes tech firms “deserve” the kind of scrutiny they got during Congressional hearings last month,..

Whitty: Sage advice meant ministers had to make incredibly difficult decisions Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty spars with Jeremy Hunt while giving evidence to the Health and Social Care Committee on the Government's coronavirus strategy.

Chris Whitty: We have probably reached the limit of what we can do England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, warned the nation had"probably reached near the limit or the limits" of what can be done to reopensociety, meaning trade-offs may be needed to allow pupils to return toclassrooms next month as planned. Professor Graham Medley, a member of theScientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said ministers might have toconsider closing pubs in England in order for lessons to start again nextmonth.

Professor Chris Whitty said the evidence clearly showed children would suffer more harm if they did not return as planned next week