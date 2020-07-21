Global  
 

Whitty: Missing school worse than coronavirus for children

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Whitty: Missing school worse than coronavirus for children

Whitty: Missing school worse than coronavirus for children

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty says missing school is worse than catching coronavirus for children.

Report by Jonesia.

