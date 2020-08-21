Top 10 Best Gen Z Movies
It's time to go over the best Gen Z movies, from A to Z.
For this list, we’ll be looking at films where the characters and subjects directly tie into the interests of Generation Z, which generally consists of people born between the mid-to-late ‘90s and early 2010s.
Our countdown includes "The Hate U Give," "Booksmart," "The Edge of Seventeen," and more!