Protesters filled the Independence Square in Minsk on Sunday, calling for Alexander Lukashenko to step down - despite warnings that they may now find themselves coming up against the military.

'You just react': man punches shark to save wife When a shark attacked his wife as the pair surfed off the coast of Australia's New South Wales, Mark Rapley says he 'just reacted' - punching the shark until it released her. David Doyle reports.

Mauritius oil spill ship breaks apart The bulk carrier that ran aground in Mauritius, causing a major oil spill, has broken apart authorities said on Saturday. David Doyle reports.

Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus Anti-government protests were held in towns all over Belarus on Sunday (August 16). David Doyle reports

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a Siberian Hospital since Thursday after a suspected poisoning has arrived in Germany for treatment...

Hundreds of women formed a line of solidarity in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Saturday in protest at the police crackdown on demonstrators following the..

I would repeat Belarus presidential election, Ukraine's leader Zelensky says Exclusive: Volodymyr Zelensky says if Lukashenko were 'confident' of his chances, he would hold a fresh election in a month and permit foreign observers

Belarus was bracing Sunday for more mass protests against strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who has ordered the army to defend the country's territorial integrity..

British military instructors have given advanced command courses to Belarusian officers

Tens of thousands gather in Minsk, as pressure on President Lukashenko shows no sign of easing.

Thousands protest in Minsk against Lukashenko election Demonstrations continued to sweep Belarus on Sunday as thousands of people gathered in the capital Minsk in the latest protest against the country's longtime ruler, President Alexander Lukashenko.