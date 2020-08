HK raises concerns over China involvement in COVID-19 tests Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:44s - Published 20 minutes ago HK raises concerns over China involvement in COVID-19 tests Some fear cells collected from nasal and throat swabs for coronavirus testing can also be used to generate DNA profiles. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources How Democracies Are Ganging Up On Huawei



CNN reports Chinese tech giant Huawei is facing challenges on multiple fronts. Fresh US sanctions have cut off the Chinese tech company's access to vital American technology to a greater extent than.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published on July 5, 2020