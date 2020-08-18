Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Convalescent Plasma May Receive Emergency Use Authorization To Treat COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Convalescent Plasma May Receive Emergency Use Authorization To Treat COVID-19

Convalescent Plasma May Receive Emergency Use Authorization To Treat COVID-19

Convalescent plasma is created from the blood of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

CNN reports convalescent plasma already shown some success in two other deadly coronaviruses: MERS and SARS.

However, like blood, convalescent plasma is in limited supply and must come from donors.

And while there are promising signals from some studies, there is not yet any randomized clinical trial data on convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.

Sources say a White House briefing Sunday is expected to be about an emergency use authorization for the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.

Last week, President Trump accused some health officials of playing politics regarding an EUA for convalescent plasma.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Before GOP convention, Trump pushes use of blood plasma treatment for COVID-19

Trump announced his administration has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 treatment...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NewsdayJapan TodayZee News


U.S. FDA announces emergency authorization for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the use of...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •MediaiteJapan Today


Avalon GloboCare wins distribution rights to market Cellex’s COVID-19 antibody-based rapid test kit

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) announced Wednesday it has been awarded distribution rights to...
Proactive Investors - Published


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Convalescent Plasma May Receive Emergency Use Authorization To Treat COVID-19: https://t.co/jdMkds7Uul #DonaldTrump 3 minutes ago

ebonie4real

ebonie @idiot_salad @Acosta If convalescent plasma had been successful in treating COVID-19 since the outbreak, it wouldn'… https://t.co/SN2hhrHK2u 35 minutes ago

OldNRogue1

Old N Rogue @business Emergency Use Authorization For Convalescent Plasma now expanding study thru FDA to Treat Covid-19. Effe… https://t.co/KgUGHKNaMY 59 minutes ago

DougKass

Dougie Kass RT @SaraEisen: .@washingtonpost says @realDonaldTrump will announce that the “breakthrough” treatment will be convalescent plasma to receiv… 2 hours ago

SaraEisen

Sara Eisen .@washingtonpost says @realDonaldTrump will announce that the “breakthrough” treatment will be convalescent plasma… https://t.co/HxuthxXKfK 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Convalescent Plasma Therapy To Be Used As Treatment For COVID-19 [Video]

FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Convalescent Plasma Therapy To Be Used As Treatment For COVID-19

President Donald Trump hails the decision as a breakthrough in the battle against the coronavirus. CBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
Mayo study on convalescent plasma [Video]

Mayo study on convalescent plasma

Despite promising results surrounding convalescent plasma as a Covid-19 treatment, the FDA says it needs more data before it issues an emergency use authorization.

Credit: KIMTPublished
New Rapid Saliva-Based Covid-19 Test Could Be a 'Game Changer' [Video]

New Rapid Saliva-Based Covid-19 Test Could Be a 'Game Changer'

Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have created a rapid detection COVID-19 test. The "SalivaDirect" test received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published