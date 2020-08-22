The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:52s - Published 18 minutes ago The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call - YOU. ARE. NOT. READY. But here we go anyway! Buckle up for the ultimate character reveals from @JamesGunn's #TheSuicideSquad. #DCFanDome THE SUICIDE SQUAD, A film by James Gunn. Only in theaters 2021. Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, and Juan Diego Botto 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'Suicide Squad' introduces the huge cast in a comics-themed roll call trailer There wasn't much footage to share from James Gunn's take on The Suicide Squad at DC FanDome, but...

Mashable - Published 1 day ago







Tweets about this