Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:52s - Published
The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call

The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call

The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call - YOU.

ARE.

NOT.

READY.

But here we go anyway!

Buckle up for the ultimate character reveals from @JamesGunn's #TheSuicideSquad.

#DCFanDome THE SUICIDE SQUAD, A film by James Gunn.

Only in theaters 2021.

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, and Juan Diego Botto


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Suicide Squad' introduces the huge cast in a comics-themed roll call trailer

There wasn't much footage to share from James Gunn's take on The Suicide Squad at DC FanDome, but...
Mashable - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad - Roll Call [Video]

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad - Roll Call

Here's your exclusive DC FanDome "Role Call" video for The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. It stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi Joel Kinnaman, Nathan..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:52Published