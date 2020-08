The mass shooting that changed a country Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 06:27s - Published 3 minutes ago The mass shooting that changed a country In March 2019, Brenton Tarrant murdered 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch. It was the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in New Zealand's history. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this